Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.34 Million Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 2.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PSA. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Public Storage by 45.2% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Public Storage by 123.4% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 19,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,785,000 after purchasing an additional 10,756 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Public Storage by 3.4% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Saturna Capital CORP grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 1.0% in the third quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 3,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Shares of PSA opened at $365.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.22. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $213.05 and a 1 year high of $377.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $344.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $324.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $716.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.76 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 52.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Public Storage will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is presently 95.58%.

In other news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total transaction of $8,479,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total value of $3,276,641.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PSA. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $321.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $359.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $322.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Public Storage from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $337.54.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.