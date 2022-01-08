Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Has $484,000 Stock Holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) by 20.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,005 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 89,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 116,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 84,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Short S&P500 stock opened at $13.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.57. ProShares Short S&P500 has a fifty-two week low of $13.47 and a fifty-two week high of $18.20.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

