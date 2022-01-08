Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Has $518,000 Position in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,107 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PYZ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 48.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after buying an additional 6,141 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth about $216,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 58.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 11,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $712,000.

NASDAQ PYZ opened at $94.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.77 and a 200-day moving average of $89.50. Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $68.00 and a 1-year high of $98.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.131 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%.

