Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Takes $9.85 Million Position in Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January (BATS:TSJA)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January (BATS:TSJA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 343,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,846,000. Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January accounts for approximately 6.0% of Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TSJA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January by 66.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January during the third quarter valued at about $154,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January by 16.4% during the third quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 18,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January during the third quarter valued at about $710,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January by 69.5% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 46,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 18,960 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January stock opened at $29.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.04.

