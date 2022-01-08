MamaMancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MamaMancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MamaMancini’s Holding’s, Inc. is involved in manufacturing & distributing of food products primarily in the United States. It offers beef meatballs with sauce, turkey meatballs with sauce, chicken meatballs with sauce, pork meatballs with sauce and other similar Italian products. The company sells its products to supermarket and mass market retailers. MamaMancini’s Holding’s, Inc. is based in East Rutherford, New Jersey. “

Separately, Taglich Brothers decreased their target price on shares of MamaMancini’s from $4.85 to $3.25 and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of MMMB stock opened at $1.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.78 million, a PE ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. MamaMancini’s has a twelve month low of $1.77 and a twelve month high of $4.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in MamaMancini’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $474,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in MamaMancini’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $332,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in MamaMancini’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $300,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MamaMancini’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in MamaMancini’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc engages in the marketing of specialty prepared, frozen, and refrigerated foods for sale in retailers. Its products include meatballs with Italian sauce, meatloaf, and Italian entrees as well as beef, turkey, chicken, and pork. The company was founded by Daniel Dougherty and Daniel Mancini on July 22, 2009 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, NJ.

