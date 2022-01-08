Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Bought by MEMBERS Trust Co

MEMBERS Trust Co raised its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 100.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,298 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,149 shares during the quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 15.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 270,224 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after purchasing an additional 35,899 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 45.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 125,467 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 39,320 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 43.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 188,451 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 57,480 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 6.2% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,330 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the second quarter valued at $139,000. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MRO opened at $18.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $7.17 and a one year high of $18.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.15. The stock has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -300.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 3.02.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is -399.93%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist upped their target price on Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Marathon Oil from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Marathon Oil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $5.37 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Oil currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.18.

In other Marathon Oil news, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $1,623,478.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 62,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $1,046,102.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

