Mariann Wojtkun Marshall Sells 176 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Stock

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.24, for a total transaction of $17,994.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Mariann Wojtkun Marshall also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 22nd, Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 1,400 shares of Progressive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $141,890.00.
Shares of PGR stock opened at $109.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.35 and its 200 day moving average is $95.72. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $84.89 and a 12 month high of $109.29.
The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.77%.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 221.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.
PGR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.42.
About Progressive
Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.
