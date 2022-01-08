Mariann Wojtkun Marshall Sells 176 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Stock

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.24, for a total transaction of $17,994.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Mariann Wojtkun Marshall also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Progressive alerts:

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 1,400 shares of Progressive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $141,890.00.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $109.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.35 and its 200 day moving average is $95.72. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $84.89 and a 12 month high of $109.29.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). Progressive had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.77%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 221.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.42.

About Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.