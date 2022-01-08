Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Receives $30.71 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.71.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MRNS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th.

Get Marinus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

MRNS stock opened at $11.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.97 million, a PE ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.16. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $20.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.00.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 million. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 86.10% and a negative net margin of 572.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 154,700.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 10,829 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. 86.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

Featured Story: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.