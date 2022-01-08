Mark Porter Sells 2,620 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CTO Mark Porter sold 2,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.20, for a total value of $1,182,144.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

MongoDB stock opened at $429.63 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $516.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $453.53. The company has a market cap of $28.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.83 and a beta of 0.65. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $238.01 and a 52-week high of $590.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $226.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.18 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 101.71% and a negative net margin of 38.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.98) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 191.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,766,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,848,000 after buying an additional 3,786,467 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,378,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,448,000 after buying an additional 391,701 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,324,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,662,000 after buying an additional 29,595 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,194,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,925,000 after buying an additional 169,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 809,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,756,000 after buying an additional 14,801 shares in the last quarter. 88.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MDB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MongoDB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $475.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $475.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $539.59.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.