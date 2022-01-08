Mark Porter Sells 2,620 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CTO Mark Porter sold 2,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.20, for a total value of $1,182,144.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
MongoDB stock opened at $429.63 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $516.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $453.53. The company has a market cap of $28.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.83 and a beta of 0.65. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $238.01 and a 52-week high of $590.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.
MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $226.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.18 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 101.71% and a negative net margin of 38.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.98) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MDB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MongoDB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $475.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $475.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $539.59.
About MongoDB
MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.
Featured Story: Systematic Risk
