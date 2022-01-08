Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Stake Reduced by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC cut its holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $1,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Markel by 10.4% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 339,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $405,463,000 after acquiring an additional 31,917 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Markel by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 322,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $382,981,000 after purchasing an additional 22,335 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Markel by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 190,467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $227,633,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Markel by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 167,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $198,175,000 after purchasing an additional 11,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in Markel in the 3rd quarter worth about $160,447,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Richard R. Whitt III sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,302.65, for a total value of $976,987.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,295.82, for a total value of $1,943,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,750 shares of company stock valued at $6,188,208. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MKL opened at $1,254.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Markel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $942.44 and a fifty-two week high of $1,343.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,249.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,243.83. The stock has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.74.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.84 by $4.70. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 19.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 58.75 earnings per share for the current year.

MKL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Markel from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Boenning Scattergood cut Markel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,380.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,321.00.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

