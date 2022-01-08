MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) PT Lowered to $405.00 at Morgan Stanley

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $409.00 to $405.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MarketAxess from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $380.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet lowered MarketAxess from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James lowered their price target on MarketAxess from $500.00 to $476.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on MarketAxess from $497.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $442.83.

NASDAQ MKTX opened at $378.74 on Wednesday. MarketAxess has a 1-year low of $341.50 and a 1-year high of $589.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $386.86 and a 200-day moving average of $427.05. The firm has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 51.81 and a beta of 0.41.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.06. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 39.51%. The company had revenue of $162.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MarketAxess will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 36.11%.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 936 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.72, for a total transaction of $366,649.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.08, for a total value of $740,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MKTX. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 63 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 197.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

