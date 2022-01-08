Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Crystal Rock Capital Management

Crystal Rock Capital Management cut its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,825 shares during the period. Marriott International accounts for about 2.0% of Crystal Rock Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Crystal Rock Capital Management’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $3,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,915,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,718,807,000 after acquiring an additional 331,734 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Marriott International by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,397,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,006,000 after purchasing an additional 113,663 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Marriott International by 2.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,424,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,189,000 after purchasing an additional 223,354 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Marriott International by 1.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,130,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,038,000 after purchasing an additional 41,392 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Marriott International by 6.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,874,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,432,000 after purchasing an additional 165,986 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.16, for a total value of $588,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total transaction of $83,961.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,594 shares of company stock valued at $3,854,287 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $165.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.81 billion, a PE ratio of 116.35 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $158.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.50 and a 12 month high of $171.68.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.99. Marriott International had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 111.02%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 75.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Cowen upped their price objective on Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Marriott International from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. TheStreet lowered Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.42.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

