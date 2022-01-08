Mason Industrial Technology, Inc. (NYSE:MIT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Mason Industrial Technology, Inc. (NYSE:MIT) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,800 shares, a drop of 43.6% from the November 30th total of 56,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 123,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Mason Industrial Technology stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.75. 2,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,784. Mason Industrial Technology has a twelve month low of $9.41 and a twelve month high of $9.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.71.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mason Industrial Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mason Industrial Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $730,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mason Industrial Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,035,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mason Industrial Technology by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 137,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 9,825 shares during the period. Finally, Berkley W R Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mason Industrial Technology by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 550,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after buying an additional 206,330 shares during the period. 42.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mason Industrial Technology, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

