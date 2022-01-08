Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $60.92 Million

Analysts expect Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) to report sales of $60.92 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Materialise’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $62.97 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $59.73 million. Materialise posted sales of $55.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Materialise will report full year sales of $233.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $231.05 million to $236.35 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $258.91 million, with estimates ranging from $255.89 million to $263.45 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Materialise.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Materialise had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The firm had revenue of $52.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on MTLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Materialise in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Materialise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Materialise from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.80.

NASDAQ MTLS traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.06. 257,582 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,674. Materialise has a 12 month low of $18.50 and a 12 month high of $87.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 200.55 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.70.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Materialise by 142.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,296 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Materialise by 412.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,199 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Materialise by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Materialise in the 2nd quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Materialise in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. 41.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Materialise Company Profile

Materialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.

