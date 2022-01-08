Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.40.

MTTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Matterport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Matterport from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Matterport in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Matterport from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Matterport from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of MTTR stock traded down $0.69 on Monday, reaching $15.61. 7,105,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,312,800. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.97. Matterport has a one year low of $10.45 and a one year high of $37.60.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $27.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.20 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Matterport will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Matterport in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in Matterport in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Matterport in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Matterport during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Matterport during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 14.93% of the company’s stock.

Matterport Company Profile

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

