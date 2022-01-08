McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by Altman Advisors Inc.

Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,395 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 1.5% of Altman Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 28.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,012 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 8,558 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.3% during the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. raised its stake in McDonald’s by 0.6% during the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 9,231 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in McDonald’s by 12.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 137,920 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $31,858,000 after purchasing an additional 15,572 shares during the period. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MCD. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.83.

MCD stock opened at $269.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $257.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.57. The company has a market capitalization of $201.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.60. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $202.73 and a 52 week high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

