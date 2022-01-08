MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.65 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) will post $5.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MediWound’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.60 million to $5.70 million. MediWound reported sales of $6.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that MediWound will report full year sales of $23.90 million for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $26.15 million, with estimates ranging from $26.00 million to $26.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover MediWound.

Get MediWound alerts:

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. MediWound had a negative net margin of 44.58% and a negative return on equity of 332.31%. The company had revenue of $6.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS.

MediWound stock opened at $3.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.75 and its 200-day moving average is $3.45. MediWound has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $6.22. The company has a market cap of $84.98 million, a P/E ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 1.54.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MDWD. BOKF NA bought a new stake in MediWound in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,212,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in MediWound by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 35,898 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in MediWound by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 21,490 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in MediWound by 198.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 30,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 20,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in MediWound in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.06% of the company’s stock.

MediWound Company Profile

MediWound Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company engaging in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products to address needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic wounds, and other hard-to-heal wounds. Its product is NexoBrid. The company was founded by Lior Rosenberg and Marian Gorecki in 2001 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

See Also: Why is the conference call important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MediWound (MDWD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MediWound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediWound and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.