Meeder Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 25.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,428 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comerica in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 229.4% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comerica in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CMA opened at $96.49 on Friday. Comerica Incorporated has a one year low of $55.87 and a one year high of $96.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.48.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.26. Comerica had a net margin of 38.31% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of $755.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.42%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Comerica from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Comerica from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Comerica from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Comerica from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target (up from $78.00) on shares of Comerica in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.05.

In related news, EVP Melinda A. Chausse sold 3,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $311,970.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.48, for a total value of $50,168.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,066 shares of company stock valued at $1,588,810 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

