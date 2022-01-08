Meeder Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 10,445.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,076 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,952 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIN. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the second quarter valued at $64,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 144.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 46.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the second quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the third quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.22 per share, with a total value of $50,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $2,029,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 2,274 shares of company stock valued at $115,113 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday.

Shares of FFIN opened at $53.22 on Friday. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $37.50 and a one year high of $55.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.06 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.90 and a 200 day moving average of $49.16.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 44.72%. The company had revenue of $137.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.97 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 37.27%.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

