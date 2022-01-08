Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $491,000 Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,295 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Aptiv by 41.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after acquiring an additional 12,705 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Aptiv by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 775 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 49,977 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,863,000 after purchasing an additional 5,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Aptiv by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,225 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APTV opened at $169.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.84 billion, a PE ratio of 57.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 2.06. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $127.21 and a 52 week high of $180.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.14.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

APTV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.47.

In related news, SVP William T. Presley sold 994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.02, for a total value of $167,011.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.64, for a total value of $954,021.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,324 shares of company stock worth $2,829,629 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

