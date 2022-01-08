Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $525,000 Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 8.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 12,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ESGD opened at $79.31 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $82.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.114 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

