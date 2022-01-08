Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $538,000 Stock Position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 5,055.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,868 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,599 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NCR were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in NCR by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 289,259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,212,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in NCR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $310,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in NCR by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in NCR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $291,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in NCR by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 175,563 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,805,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

In other NCR news, VP Daniel William Campbell sold 11,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total value of $498,461.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adrian Button sold 23,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $938,046.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NCR stock opened at $41.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.42 and a beta of 1.72. NCR Co. has a 1 year low of $31.32 and a 1 year high of $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. NCR had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 30.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NCR Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NCR. Stephens began coverage on shares of NCR in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of NCR from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NCR in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, NCR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers solutions for the financial services industries. The Retail segment focuses on the customers for the retail industries.

