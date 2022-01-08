Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $628,000 Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 0.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 10.1% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 2.9% during the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 5.0% in the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 5.7% in the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HLT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target (up from $148.00) on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.21.

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $152.18 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.57 and a 1 year high of $159.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,170.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $145.84 and its 200 day moving average is $135.15.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 25.13% and a net margin of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Hilton Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $1,521,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total transaction of $417,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 214,722 shares of company stock valued at $31,207,817. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

