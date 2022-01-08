Meeder Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,860 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 27.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 169,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,158,000 after purchasing an additional 36,888 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in PPG Industries by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,217 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in PPG Industries by 38.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 839 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 13.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 43,807 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,437,000 after acquiring an additional 5,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of PPG Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Mizuho upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Vertical Research downgraded PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.87.

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $167.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.10 and a 12-month high of $182.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $163.69 and a 200 day moving average of $161.42.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 8.71%. PPG Industries’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.66%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

Further Reading: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.