Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases 15,284 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) by 840.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,284 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OGN. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,972,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,138,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,522,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,648,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,981,000.

A number of analysts have issued reports on OGN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Organon & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Shares of NYSE OGN opened at $31.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.12. Organon & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.25 and a fifty-two week high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

