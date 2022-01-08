Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases 3,286 Shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 29.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,286 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 104.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total value of $353,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Keith E. Bornemann sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total value of $110,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop stock opened at $37.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.51. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $27.82 and a one year high of $39.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.09.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.33. Hilltop had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 20.25%. The company had revenue of $473.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.52 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.28%.

Hilltop Profile

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

