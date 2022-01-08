Meeder Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 1,943.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,089 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BHF. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 40.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 243.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 35,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 25,003 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the third quarter worth about $72,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the second quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the second quarter worth about $118,000. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.22.

Shares of NASDAQ BHF opened at $55.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.03 and a 200 day moving average of $48.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.57. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.32 and a 12-month high of $57.19.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $6.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $2.89. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 22.88% and a positive return on equity of 10.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 712.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 19.71 EPS for the current year.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

