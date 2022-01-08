Meeder Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,484 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 5,425 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $338,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 68,186 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 5,046 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Franklin Resources by 7.2% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,207 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.1% in the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,065 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.6% in the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 35,816 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

BEN opened at $35.16 on Friday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.91 and a 12 month high of $38.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.17.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 16.53%. Franklin Resources’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. This is an increase from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.49%.

In other Franklin Resources news, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total transaction of $358,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 21,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total transaction of $778,341.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BEN. Bank of America initiated coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.50 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Franklin Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

