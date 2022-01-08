Meeder Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 967 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 2.1% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.7% in the third quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.5% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 42.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.4% in the third quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

NYSE AAP opened at $238.09 on Friday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.15 and a fifty-two week high of $244.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $233.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.34.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.34. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.49%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $237.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $240.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.22.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

See Also: Convertible Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.