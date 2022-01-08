Meituan (OTCMKTS:MPNGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Meituan (OTCMKTS:MPNGF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,123,300 shares, an increase of 22.1% from the November 30th total of 2,558,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,660,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on Meituan in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MPNGF traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.52. The company had a trading volume of 20,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,055. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.58. Meituan has a 1-year low of $24.27 and a 1-year high of $59.24.

Meituan, an investment holding company, provides an e-commerce platform that uses technology to connect consumers and merchants. It operates through Food Delivery; In-store, Hotel & Travel; and New Initiatives and Others segments. The Food Delivery segment offers food ordering and delivery service through its platform.

