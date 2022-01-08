Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.68

Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSE:MRD)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.68 and traded as high as C$14.28. Melcor Developments shares last traded at C$14.23, with a volume of 6,264 shares trading hands.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Melcor Developments from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$14.31 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.68. The company has a market cap of C$469.11 million and a PE ratio of 41.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.63, a current ratio of 8.96 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.50 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$56.21 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Melcor Developments Ltd. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Melcor Developments’s payout ratio is presently 117.65%.

Melcor Developments Company Profile (TSE:MRD)

Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Community Development, Property Development, Melcor REIT, Investment Properties, and Recreational Property segments. It develops and manages owns mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail centers, and golf courses.

