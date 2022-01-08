Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $163.30

Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 163.30 ($2.20) and traded as high as GBX 168.85 ($2.28). Melrose Industries shares last traded at GBX 168.85 ($2.28), with a volume of 5,016,526 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MRO shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Melrose Industries from GBX 190 ($2.56) to GBX 205 ($2.76) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Melrose Industries from GBX 185 ($2.49) to GBX 176 ($2.37) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 229.50 ($3.09).

The firm has a market cap of £7.38 billion and a PE ratio of 6.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 157.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 163.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.39.

In related news, insider Charlotte Twyning acquired 6,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 161 ($2.17) per share, with a total value of £11,060.70 ($14,904.60). Also, insider Peter Dilnot acquired 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 156 ($2.10) per share, with a total value of £49,920 ($67,268.56).

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

