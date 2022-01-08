Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $39.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Mercantile Bank Corporation serves businesses and consumers across Grand Rapids and Kent County with a full range of mortgage, lending, deposit and checking products and services in a friendly, hometown banking environment. “

Shares of NASDAQ MBWM opened at $37.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $587.47 million, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.71. Mercantile Bank has a 52-week low of $26.76 and a 52-week high of $37.74.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $46.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.13 million. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 14.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Mercantile Bank will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.50%.

In other Mercantile Bank news, Director Lonna Wiersma sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total transaction of $92,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 103.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 45,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 38,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 35,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 17,351 shares during the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

