Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Saturna Capital CORP

Saturna Capital CORP trimmed its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 48.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,682 shares during the quarter. Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PARK CIRCLE Co raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $78.83 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $91.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $199.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.81.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 97.53%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MRK shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.65.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 39,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.87, for a total transaction of $3,493,886.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,668,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

