Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mercury General Corp. is engaged primarily in writing all risk classifications of automobile insurance in a number of states, principally California. The company offers automobile policyholders the following types of coverage: bodily injury liability, underinsured and uninsured motorist, property damage liability, comprehensive, collision and other hazards specified in the policy. “

Shares of NYSE MCY opened at $56.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Mercury General has a 52 week low of $50.37 and a 52 week high of $67.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.78 and its 200 day moving average is $56.99. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.39.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $975.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.96 million. Mercury General had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 11.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mercury General will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCY. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Mercury General by 334.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 561,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,466,000 after purchasing an additional 432,283 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Mercury General by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,182,241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,787,000 after buying an additional 300,370 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mercury General by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 424,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,520,000 after buying an additional 183,341 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mercury General in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,741,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Mercury General by 281.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 103,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,693,000 after buying an additional 76,052 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

Mercury General Corp. operates as a broker and agency writer of automobile insurance. The firm engages in writing personal automobile insurance and provides related property and casualty insurance products to its customers. Its insurance products include private passenger automobile and related insurance products such as homeowners, commercial automobile and commercial property.

