Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $125.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Meritage Homes have outperformed the industry year to date. Higher home sales gross margin in third quarter (up 820 basis points) is encouraging despite unprecedented supply-chain issues. Its successful execution of strategic initiatives to boost profitability and focus on entry-level LiVE.NOW homes bode well. Its strategy of targeting entry-level buyers is gaining traction and will continue to boost its performance over the long haul. Meanwhile, improving housing market prospects backed by low mortgage rates and more demand for single family homes in low-density areas are likely to aid Meritage Homes going forward. Yet, rising land, labor and raw material costs are risks.”

MTH has been the topic of several other reports. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $158.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meritage Homes presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $120.25.

MTH opened at $106.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.69. Meritage Homes has a 12 month low of $78.52 and a 12 month high of $125.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.80. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.40%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Meritage Homes will post 19.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP C Timothy White sold 13,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total transaction of $1,436,984.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven J. Hilton sold 38,087 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.28, for a total transaction of $4,581,104.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,054 shares of company stock worth $14,275,963. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 7.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,833,781 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $662,877,000 after purchasing an additional 464,916 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 3.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,400,705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,778,000 after purchasing an additional 46,343 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,203,697 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,244,000 after purchasing an additional 26,611 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 35.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 961,108 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,421,000 after purchasing an additional 250,554 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 1,856,551.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 946,892 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,083,000 after purchasing an additional 946,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

