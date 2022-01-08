Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $115.17 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) will announce sales of $115.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Meta Financial Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $111.74 million to $118.25 million. Meta Financial Group posted sales of $111.45 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meta Financial Group will report full year sales of $566.31 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $556.51 million to $573.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $617.21 million, with estimates ranging from $607.87 million to $622.02 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Meta Financial Group.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $120.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.50 million. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 25.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Meta Financial Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Meta Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Meta Financial Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

In other news, Director Elizabeth G. Hoople sold 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total transaction of $414,555.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Robert Kramer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total value of $119,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASH. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Meta Financial Group during the second quarter worth $45,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 441.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,980 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 215,700.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,158 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 119.2% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,893 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Meta Financial Group during the second quarter worth $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

CASH stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.17. 252,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,615. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.85. Meta Financial Group has a 52-week low of $32.76 and a 52-week high of $65.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.56%.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services and Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

