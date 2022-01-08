Metahero (HERO) Price Tops $0.10 on Exchanges

Metahero (CURRENCY:HERO) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. In the last seven days, Metahero has traded down 22.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Metahero coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000237 BTC on major exchanges. Metahero has a total market cap of $510.14 million and approximately $9.87 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005021 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.84 or 0.00063667 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001120 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002373 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00006337 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Metahero Coin Profile

HERO is a coin. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 coins and its circulating supply is 5,095,643,290 coins. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @Metahero_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Buying and Selling Metahero

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

