Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $51.07

Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.07 and traded as high as $53.44. Metro shares last traded at $53.23, with a volume of 900 shares changing hands.

MTRAF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Metro from C$66.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Metro from C$64.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Metro from C$67.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Metro from C$70.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Metro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.29.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.06.

Metro, Inc retails and distributes food and pharmacy products. It operates a network of supermarkets, discount stores and drugstores. The company was founded on December 22, 1947 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

