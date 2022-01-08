Metronome (MET) Price Tops $3.99 on Exchanges

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 7th. Over the last week, Metronome has traded down 16.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Metronome coin can currently be purchased for $3.99 or 0.00009559 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Metronome has a market capitalization of $54.17 million and $42,134.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002396 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00059980 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.73 or 0.00076013 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,203.57 or 0.07674936 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.83 or 0.00076266 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41,713.12 or 0.99933901 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00007460 BTC.

Metronome Coin Profile

Metronome’s launch date was May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 13,721,391 coins and its circulating supply is 13,576,817 coins. Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Buying and Selling Metronome

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

