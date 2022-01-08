MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,760,000 shares, a growth of 25.8% from the November 30th total of 6,170,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

MFA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. BTIG Research downgraded MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MFA Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.94.

Get MFA Financial alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MFA. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in MFA Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $14,608,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 73.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,981,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,907,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952,365 shares during the period. EMG Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of MFA Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $10,246,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 38.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,711,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,124 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 120.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,191,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,987 shares during the period. 60.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MFA traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.62. 2,557,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,647,988. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.67. MFA Financial has a fifty-two week low of $3.61 and a fifty-two week high of $4.90.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. MFA Financial had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 111.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that MFA Financial will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from MFA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. MFA Financial’s payout ratio is 67.69%.

MFA Financial Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for MFA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.