MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,760,000 shares, a growth of 25.8% from the November 30th total of 6,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of MFA Financial by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 600,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 56,026 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of MFA Financial by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,017,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,222,000 after purchasing an additional 48,231 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP boosted its position in shares of MFA Financial by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 17,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of MFA Financial by 217.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 347,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 238,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of MFA Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $188,000. 60.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MFA traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.62. 2,557,005 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,647,988. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.53 and its 200 day moving average is $4.61. MFA Financial has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $4.90.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. MFA Financial had a net margin of 111.03% and a return on equity of 11.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that MFA Financial will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from MFA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 67.69%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research downgraded MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.94.

MFA Financial Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

