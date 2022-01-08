MFS Municipal Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:MFM)

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0235 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th.
MFS Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 16.4% over the last three years.
MFM stock opened at $6.82 on Friday. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $6.51 and a 52-week high of $7.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.08.
About MFS Municipal Income Trust
MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.
