MFS Municipal Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:MFM)

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0235 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th.

MFS Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 16.4% over the last three years.

MFM stock opened at $6.82 on Friday. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $6.51 and a 52-week high of $7.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFM. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 268,878 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,920,000 after buying an additional 49,413 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $712,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 193.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 81,267 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 53,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 129,556 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 7,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

About MFS Municipal Income Trust

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

