M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $212.02 Million Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,077,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 243,548 shares during the period. Coca-Cola accounts for about 0.5% of M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $212,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.4% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.8% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 62,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 38.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 75,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 20,764 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 3.3% during the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 132,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,952,000 after acquiring an additional 4,243 shares during the period. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its position in Coca-Cola by 114.4% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 74,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after acquiring an additional 39,717 shares during the period. 66.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO John Murphy sold 115,896 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $6,957,236.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total value of $1,034,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 284,246 shares of company stock worth $16,757,518 over the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group downgraded Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.56.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.17. 95,639 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,680,988. The company has a market cap of $259.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.70. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $48.11 and a twelve month high of $61.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.77.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 82.35%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

