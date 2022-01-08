M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $38.93 Million Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,815 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $38,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 464.3% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 79 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 100.0% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 128.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter worth $50,000. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $429.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $424.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $385.18. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $280.38 and a one year high of $446.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 5.46. The firm has a market cap of $26.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.84 and a beta of 0.71.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.01. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.94%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MLM shares. Truist Financial raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $525.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Truist Securities raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $525.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $457.54.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.