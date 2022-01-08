M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $48.66 Million Stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 791,144 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 108,534 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $48,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.6% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 10,633 shares of the bank’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.1% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.9% during the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.6% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 7.9% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 45.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BNS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. upped their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Fundamental Research upped their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from $87.68 to $100.91 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.90.

Shares of BNS opened at $72.42 on Friday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $52.75 and a 52 week high of $72.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.33 and a 200-day moving average of $64.60.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The bank reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.57. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 24.64%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Bank of Nova Scotia’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.7817 dividend. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.23%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

