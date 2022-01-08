M&G Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 20,858 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 415,325 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,858 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $81,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1,418.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 33,776 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $6,616,000 after purchasing an additional 31,552 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 137.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Mendel Money Management raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 26,155 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $5,123,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 283,908 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $55,609,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total value of $1,579,824.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered NXP Semiconductors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.84.

Shares of NXPI traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $226.93. 4,709 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,851,438. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $156.02 and a 1 year high of $239.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.10, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $222.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.44.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 39.75%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

