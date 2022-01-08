M&G Investment Management Ltd. Raises Stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,225,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,492 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.32% of Edison International worth $67,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Edison International by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,257,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,501,160,000 after acquiring an additional 334,370 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Edison International by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,902,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,249,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,624 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Edison International by 1.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,446,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,008,752,000 after buying an additional 325,518 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Edison International by 12.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,889,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $493,080,000 after buying an additional 965,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Edison International by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,463,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $372,622,000 after buying an additional 203,475 shares during the last quarter. 86.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EIX stock opened at $65.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.38. Edison International has a 52 week low of $53.92 and a 52 week high of $68.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.07). Edison International had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 6.15%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 139.30%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EIX. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Edison International from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.29.

In related news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total transaction of $197,036.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

