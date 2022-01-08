M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 309,016 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. cut its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 51.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 288,918 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 309,016 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $42,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $129.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $108.70 and a 52-week high of $274.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.72. The company has a market capitalization of $351.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.90.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $9.74. The business had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $192.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James downgraded Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Truist dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.01.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

