M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 32,198 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 32,198 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.09% of S&P Global worth $92,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in S&P Global by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,886,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $815,394,000 after purchasing an additional 967,581 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $312,463,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 357.7% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 730,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $299,513,000 after buying an additional 571,161 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 33.6% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,801,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $739,321,000 after buying an additional 453,296 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $181,029,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $451.18. 5,040 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,316,525. The company has a market cap of $108.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $303.50 and a one year high of $484.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $464.57 and a 200 day moving average of $443.76.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 260.75% and a net margin of 34.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on S&P Global from $508.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $471.60.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.